What's Salman Khan's Favourite Food? Check Out What The Dabangg Star Binges On

Changing your lifestyle becomes necessary as you start ageing. But for someone who has reached an age of 54 that too in the film industry, it becomes superessential to maintain your health and fitness.

Take a look at the ways one can enjoy the perks of being a foodie along with maintaining your health just like Salman Khan. Here is a list of food items Salman Khan loves and how he still maintains his health after consuming his favourite calorific foods.

What is Salman Khan's favourite food?

Salman Khan's fans are aware that the Bhai of Bollywood loves his biryanis. In an interview with a reputed daily a while ago, Khan revealed that he is a fan of the biryani that his mom makes. He mentioned that amongst his favourite foods, he loves to eat Rajma chawal, biryani, yellow dal (that his mom used to cook), kebab, Chicken dishes by his mom's recipe and mixture that his mom makes which is made using rice, mutton, salad, sweet and salty mango pickle.

He revealed that he enjoys having Italian food when he is abroad but otherwise he spends his time at simple restaurants consuming good quality food and he rarely visits a fancy restaurant while in India.

Salman Khan's way to burn the calories if you are a foodie

Salman Khan doesn't consume sugar or processed food in any form.

Salman Khan makes sure that when he savours his biryani, he keeps his meals controlled and portioned.

Salman Khan doesn't eat at fancy restaurants and spends most of his time having dinner with his family here at their Mumbai house.

Salman Khan never forgets to work out and makes sure that he burns out his calories by cycling, swimming or working out at the gym.

