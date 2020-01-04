Bigg Boss 13 Sees Salman Khan Ask Rashami Desai To Leave The House, Here's Why

The New Year may have brought lots of new beginnings for many people, but certainly not for the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. As days progress, the housemates have become more and more violent with their approach. The Weekend ka Vaar episode that is to air on January 4 will see Salman completely losing his calm and asking Rashami Desai to leave the house.

Salman says, "Leave the house, Rashami."

Salman Khan is thoroughly involved in the happenings of the show, being the host. He has taken up the responsibility to show the contestants their behaviour and also advise them well. When the need comes for a scolding as well, Salman doesn't hold back.

This is evident from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode promo of Bigg Boss 13. The contestants will wish Salman a Happy New Year, but Salman seems to be mighty upset. He calls them miserable. Salman calls out Rashami and asks her about the taunts that she directs to the cameraman. She has, on multiple occasions, talked about how she believes that she has been portrayed negatively to the audience. Salman will address this and says that if this is what she believes in, then she should leave the house. He will also ask Bigg Boss to open the main door as Rashami closes her eyes in pain.

Salman Khan will also not spare Asim and Sidharth Shukla. He will first address Asim and ask why he called Sidharth's father a cry baby and if he knew where Shukla's father is. Asim will be seen replying that Shukla's father is no more. Salman then will call Asim irritating and a nag. He will also address Sidharth and tell him that he spits out bad words when he is angry and that his personality comes out.

Nikalne wala hai pure hafte ka report, jab hoga @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath #WeekendKaVaar.

Dekhiye aaj raat 9 PM on #BiggBoss.



Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/u1Rc3oINln — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 4, 2020 Salman Khan's anger might change the environment of the house as the housemates realise their mistakes. The episode will also see Ajay Devgn and Kajol visiting the set of Bigg Boss 13 for the promotions of Tanhaji. Salman, Ajay, and Kajol will be seen playing games.

