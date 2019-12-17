Aamir Khan's Spectacular Hairstyles Which Prove He Preps To The T For His Movies

Preparation is just as much a challenge for an actor as the performance itself, particularly when the physicality, voice, or behaviour of a role is vastly different from the artist's personality. Whether the task of an artist is primarily physical, psychological, emotional, or even verbal, the most unforgettable and exemplary works are the true embodiment of the characteristics of a character in all their complexities. Consequently, great transformations require great dedication, with some actors taking it upon themselves to go to great extremes to prepare for their roles.

Talking about such actors, Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan is one of those who ups his game in every movie and is known for his stellar performance in every film. By the role he chooses, Aamir never fails to impress his fans with his performance in Dangaal, Tare Zameen Par, 3 idiots, Ghajini, Dil Chahta Hai, P.K, Raja Hindustani, and much more. Along with his performance, Aamir Khan changes his style and manages to look different in every film. Check out pics of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's best hairstyles over the years.

Aamir Khan's quirky hairstyles

This style of Aamir Khan became famous after his movie, Ghajini which released in 2008 and this hairstyle was known as Ghajini haircut.

This look is from the film Raja Hindustani and was a quite popular haircut back in the days.

This still is from the film P.K where he played the role of an Alien. This is a casual college boy hairstyle.

Aamir Khan is seen in a stylish hairstyle from movie Tare Zameen Par. This hairstyle was very famous and was mostly copied by kids.

This is the first look of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Fans were impressed by his long beard and his hair that he has tied into a turban.

