When Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai opened up about their marriage on a chat show

Just two years after Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot, the two appeared in their first-ever joint interview at an international talk show. The host of the show Oprah Winfrey welcomed the couple with open arms. The couple opened up about their marriage during their appearance on the talk show in 2009 after getting hitched in 2007. According to reports, Oprah asked the Manmarziyan actor about the romantic marriage proposal to which he revealed that he was filming in New York for a movie and he used to stand on the balcony of his hotel room and dreamt of marrying Aishwarya.

Abhishek Bachchan opens up about marrying Aishwarya Rai

Elucidating further, the actor later confessed that he took to her to the same balcony and asked her to marry him. When Abhishek recalled the sweet and memorable moment, Aishwarya gushed and said that the moment was very sweet and real at the same time.

Later the host reportedly asked the couple about the big fat wedding, to which Abhishek termed it elaborate and that it's in their culture to celebrate everything. After explaining how an Indian wedding ceremony takes place, Oprah quipped that after exchanging vows, it is very hard to get divorced after that. Aishwarya was quick enough to respond to the question and reportedly said that neither of the two even try to entertain the thought. At last, Oprah reportedly asked Abhishek about his emotions of marrying the most beautiful woman in the world to which the 44-year-old actor joked that it's pleasant on the eyes.

Sometime back, the Guru actor posted a major throwback picture of parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to wish his parents on the occasion of their marriage anniversary. In the throwback picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen holding Jaya Bachchan in his arms while they look at each other affectionately. Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s. The duo looks young and beautiful in this picture. While Amitabh Bachchan kept it casual by wearing a shirt and well-groomed hair, Jaya Bachchan is seen all dolled up in a black saree with golden jewelry. Not to miss, the red bindi and her winger eyeliner that made her look even more beautiful. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the picture, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you."

