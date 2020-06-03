Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Jaya And Amitabh On Their Anniversary With Cute Throwback Pic

Abhishek Bachchan recently posted a major throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He posted the picture to wish his parents on the occasion of their marriage anniversary. In this throwback picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen holding Jaya Bachchan in his arms while they look at each other affectionately. Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post.

The duo looks young and beautiful in this picture. While Amitabh Bachchan kept it casual by wearing a shirt and well-groomed hair, Jaya Bachchan is seen all dolled up in a black saree with golden jewellery. Not to miss, the red bindi and her winger eyeliner that made her look even more beautiful. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the picture, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you." Fans widely complimented the couple for their adorable picture and also showered wishes on their anniversary.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a rap video

In the recent past, Abhishek Bachchan shared a rap video that gives out the message of not spitting in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The video is made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It gives the message of anti-spitting, noting that COVID-19 could further spread with spitting in public places.

The actor promoted the government’s initiative as he tweeted, “This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in an open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia #KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko.”[sic]. The 58 seconds video shows a family as they are watching television. A man is seeing holding a packet of tobacco. A rap starts on the TV that says no to spitting in public as it could further increase coronavirus. The man’s wife and the kid look at him, urging him to follow the provided guideline. In the end, he throws the tobacco packet as his kid cheers for him. Check the video below.

On the work front

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Ludo has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The Big Bull is a biographical crime film starring Abhishek as stockbroker Harshad Mehta along with Nikita Dutta and Illeana D’Cruz. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani.

Ludo was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and is now said to release digitally. The Big Bull is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. Abhishek Bachchan was filming for Bob Biswas that has halted amid nationwide lockdown.

