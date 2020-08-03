Akshay Kumar Unveils First Poster Of His Next 'Raksha Bandhan', Dedicates It To His Sister

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2020 on August 3, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced his new movie, titled Raksha Bandhan. Unveiling the first poster, Akshay Kumar gave details of his upcoming project and stated that along with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, his sister Alka Hiranandani will jointly produce the film. In the poster, Akshay Kumar is seen sharing a warm hug with the four sisters of his character. The rakhis tied on his wrist is also seen in the poster.

Writing a caption for the first poster of his next, he wrote, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career." He added, "A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister."

His caption further read, "It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life." Scroll down to take a look at the first poster of Akshay Kumar's next Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar announces his next titled Raksha Bandhan

Excited about the project, Aanand L Rai said in an official statement, "Akshay is such a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for Rakshabandhan. The film is a special tale that celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way." Interestingly, Aanand L Rai announced his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar titled Atrangi Re, which also stars South star Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Raksha Bandhan cast

The cast details of the film are yet to be announced. The film is slated to release in November 2021. The upcoming film is written by Himanshu Sharma and bankrolled under the production banner of Colour Yellow production along with Cape of Good Films. The tagline of the film reads, "Sirf Behne Deti Hai 100% return".

Akshay Kumar's movies

Talking about the Khiladi Kumar's professional front, he has numerous films lined up in his kitty, including Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Reportedly, he will soon fly out to Scotland to resume the shoot of his film titled Bell Bottom. His horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb is also set to take an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

