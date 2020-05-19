Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi' And Other Films That Spoke About Breakups And Letting It Go

Over the past few years, Bollywood has grown immensely when it comes to content as it covered a wide range of issues and discussions. One of the specialities of Bollywood has always been love stories and the content related to them have changed as well. There were a few films which were based on heartbreak and the act of letting go. Here is a list of films that conveyed the message in the best way possible.

Films about heartbreak

1. Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is a romantic drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who has been facing a few mental issues due to her family and love life. The lead character in the film goes through a horrible heartbreak and soars her way through the pain and emptiness towards the end. Dear Zindagi is written and directed by Gauri Shinde. It stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kunal Kapoor in the lead role.

2. Queen

Queen is a drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who decides to go for her honeymoon on her own after her fiancé calls off the wedding on short notice. The film features the beautiful journey of how the lead character learns to love herself and her freedom over a man who walks in and out as he pleases. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. Queen stars actors like Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles.

Read IforIndia Concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & Alia Bhatt's Segment Details

Also read Neetu Singh Says 'Love You' To Alia Bhatt On Her Heartfelt Post For Rishi Kapoor

3. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is a drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around a pair who ends up getting married in Las Vegas as they get extremely drunk. Towards the end of the film, there is nothing but friendship between them while the man is head over heels in love with her. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is directed by Shakun Batra who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Imran Khan, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Read When Rishi Kapoor 'okay-ed' Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Also read Kareena Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Who Aced The Stunning Pantsuit Better?

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: SonyMusicIndiaVIVO)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.