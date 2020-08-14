'Mr India' Shooting Location: Where Was The Anil Kapoor Starrer Sci-fi Film Shot?

The 1987 film Mr India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in pivotal roles is to-date considered to be a monumental film in the Indian cinema. Back in the 80s, the science-fiction genre of films was not explored much by Indian filmmakers which allowed it to stand apart from the films of that time. Whereas, it also emerged as the highest-grossing film of 1987. Though the film has been loved and cherished over the years, there is a possibility that some fans wish to know the in and out of the film, including its filming locations. Read below to know where Mr India was shot -

Also read: Suniel Shetty says 'confuse mat karo yaar' as he calls Anil Kapoor his 'inspiration'

'Mr India' shooting location

Mr India was shot predominantly in Mumbai with a few key song sequences being shot in nearby Mumbai locations. The opening shot of Mr India consists of a headquarter which is called as a top-secret bureau. The sequence was actually shot in Sophia College in Mumbai.

Also read: Unseen pic of the day: This photo of Sridevi with Boney & Anil Kapoor is unmissable

Image courtesy - Mr India opening scene

Besides this, the song Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai has also been shot in the outdoors of Mumbai. Some portions of the song have been shot around the Gateway of India. On the other hand, the house showcased in the film, which is home to Anil Kapoor and his adoptive kids was actually set built int he Kamalistan Studios based in Mumbai.

All the climax sequences featuring Mogambo's headquarters were also filmed in a set based in Mumbai. Whereas, some portions of Karte Hum Pyaar Mr India Se were shot in Panchgani.

Also read: Anil Kapoor looks back at his first photoshoot with 'James' Rishi Kapoor for 'Vijay'

Image courtesy - Still from zindagi ki yahi reet hai

Mr India's unknown facts

The film was written Salim-Javed who wished to make the film with Amitabh Bachchan. There were rumours about Ramesh Sippy was considering to direct the film but dropped it later as it was an expensive project. This film marks the last film writing duo Salim-Javed worked together. The film has proven to be pivotal in structuring the pop culture of India as the film has garnered a cult status over the years. The film is also referred to in the Imagica park where a ride is dedicated to Mr India.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor declares her dad Anil Kapoor can ‘have it all’ by sharing an epic 2020 meme

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.