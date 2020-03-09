Anusha Dandekar Shares Break Up Tips That Will Help You Get Over A Heartbreak; Watch

Style icon and video jockey Anusha Dandekar has a YouTube channel where she keeps sharing a lot of videos about makeup and lifestyle. She also shares a lot of videos regarding her skincare routine and shopping hauls. Apart from lifestyle, the MTV VJ also gives out free advice through her videos and here's how to deal with a breakup.

How to deal with a breakup?

Call your best friend

The first and the most important thing to do when you go through a break up is to call your best friend. Anusha Dandekar puts this as the first point and mentions that one should call up their best friend and let it all out. She also mentioned that one can howl and cry and let the pain go, all at once.

Music

The next important thing the VJ mentioned is to listen to some good music. She mentioned that listening to some good love songs will help one in getting over someone quickly. Anusha Dandekar added that listening to love songs should be followed by some power pack music for some energy.

Movies

After the phone call session and after listening to some good music, it is advisable to watch some nice movies. Anusha Dandekar strictly mentioned that one should not watch romantic movies, but funny movies will help.

Junk food

Anusha Dandekar is a fitness freak but she has advised that munching on junk food post break up is okay. She advised munching junk food and along with watching a movie, as this will make the person feel good.

Exercise

After eating too much junk and watching a number of movies, one should go exercise in order to feel better. Anusha Dandekar advised her viewers that they should go for a run or a walk and burn the calories as this helps a lot.

She also mentioned that hatred isn’t a cure and that Karma will take care of anybody who has hurt you. She also mentioned not to spread hatred and hate your exes. Instead, the actor mentioned you should thank your ex for teaching you what you do not want in life and move on.

