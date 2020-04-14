When Anushka Sharma Spread A Dose Of Positivity With These Inspiring Thoughts On Instagram

Anushka Sharma started her career as a model and also participated in several ad campaigns for popular brands. In the year 2007, she made her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week for Wendell Rodericks. When it comes to Bollywood, the actor had a dream debut with YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite SRK. Apart from her impressive acting career, the actor is also known for starting an impressive digital campaign called Love and Light Project back in 2019. The motive of this campaign was to spread good vibes on the internet and in society at large. Take a look at some of her posts from this campaign which guided some positive thoughts.

When Anushka Sharma guided fans with these positive thoughts

In the graphic video, Anushka stressed on the need to cherish the simplest of things in life.

In another video from her Love and Light campaign, Anushka urged her fans to be as authentic as they can. It is absolutely liberating to be authentic. The video aims to create a community of like-minded people who want to spread good vibes all over. Anushka tried to explain how small and simple things can give happiness. Be it a morning coffee, or a walk after a good meal or simply looking outside the window aimlessly can bring joy to our lives. If these things do not make anyone happy, then one should reassess their life, because these are the ordinary things which are truly worth living for.

It speaks about acceptance and how one should accept oneself.

