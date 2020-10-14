Remember When Anushka Sharma Scolded A Passerby For Throwing Plastic On The Road?

On June 16, 2018, Anuskha Sharma's beau Virat Kholi shared a video on his Twitter handle featuring Anushka Sharma scolding a passerby. Twitterati went crazy when they saw the actor lashing out at the passerby for throwing plastic on the road. Sharing the video on Twitter, Virat Kholi wrote, 'Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully'. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's video.

When Anushka Sharma scolded a passerby

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

In the video, Anushka Sharma asks the passerby's driver to pull off their car. She can be heard saying, "Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin!". Virat Kholi, sitting next to Anushka recorded the video. Talking about the passerby, Virat Kholi added that he was travelling in a luxury car and his brains were gone for a toss.

He also raised questions like 'These people will keep our country clean?'. Virat Kholi had also urged his fans to raise voice against something like this and spread awareness. He wrote, 'Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness'.

Later, Arhhan Singh, the passerby, also spoke in his defense. He penned his opinions on the incident through a post on Facebook. Arhhan Singh wrote, 'So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot annd post this online... For whatever gains... Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!'. Check out the post below.

