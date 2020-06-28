When Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' Movie Led To A Meme Fest On The Internet

Memes are a major trend in social media these days. Also, memes have become a way of communication on social media platforms. Sharing memes and breaking the internet with hilarious pictures has become a norm for everyone. Over the years, Bollywood celebrities and their films have led to hilarious meme-fests on social media.

Arjun Kapoor's film, Panipat’s was an epic story which also portrayed Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the prominent characters. The action-thriller had received mixed reviews from the viewers, some were calling it a must watch the film and while others created memes on the film. So, have a look at these hilarious memes from the film which will surely make you laugh.

Here are some hilarious memes from Panipat film-

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor played the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the son of Chimaji Appa, brother of Baji Rao. One of the scenes of Arjun Kapoor was made into this meme. The movie Phir Hera Pheri has always been used for many memes. Many iconic scenes from the film were used by Twitterati and a few meme pages. Here is one of the memes with Panipat and Phir Hera Pheri best scenes.

There were many memes that people shared on the internet by taking different snips from the movie, Panipat. The "Wi-Fi Signal drop" meme of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh was also a funny one. In this meme, Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao and Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat look was compared. While the other one was based on the Cartoon Network channel. Have a look at these tweets here.

Twitter was packed with such memes on the film, Panipat relating to some corporate and marketing life which were also hilarious. These memes were relatable to the corporate workers and would really make them feel the situation. In this meme, where Ranveer Singh’s picture is compared with Arjun Kapoor, it is written that Content Strategy We Design v/s Content Strategy Client Expects. The memes creator has created this meme to relate with the #Digitalmarketinglife.

Here is one more epic meme made on Panipat’s iconic scene, and is linked with food lovers. The meme shows, Sanjay Dutt coming out of his tent with anger, which is compared to a hilarious situation making the audience laugh out loud. The situation here is, a food lover would react like this when he realizes that someone is eating his/her pizza. Have a look at the meme here.

Again here is one of the funniest food-related meme created on the movie Panipat and Bajirao comparison. Which says that “Bhakarwadi from Pune v/s Bhakarwadi from other places”. Have a look at this meme here.

