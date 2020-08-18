Bipasha Basu Feels It's 'getting Tougher To Cook Fun Things' As Husband Karan Turns Vegan

Karan Singh Grover is known for flaunting his amazing physique and fit body on social media, which seems be connected with his diet too. However, this is turning into a problem for his wife Bipasha Basu. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to complain about how it is becoming tougher to cook up something for her newly turned vegan husband. Here's what this is about.

Bipasha Basu finds it tough to cook after Karan Singh Grover turns vegan

On Bipasha Basu's Instagram, the actor posted pictures of her newly turned vegan husband's diet. She shared pictures of chickpea and sweet potato burgers and complained about how "cooking fun things is becoming tougher". Take a look at her posts:

However, it seems Bipasha Basu is not far from Karan Singh Grover when it comes to keeping fit. Karan revealed during the press meet for their movie how despite shooting in the hot sun for hours during Alone, Bipasha would head straight to the gym afterwards. He would often ask jokingly what was she made of since female actors required more time on set due to hair and makeup.

Bipasha Basu also posted videos of her own workout session on Instagram. Dressed in black workout clothes, she aced through her routine like a pro. Take a look:

In other news, after Alone, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reunited on the sets to work in Dangerous. The movie also marks Bipasha's comeback. The movie, which released last week, is produced by Mika Singh and written by Vikram Bhatt. Dangerous received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The suspense thriller is available for streaming on MX Player original.

