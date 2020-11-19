When Dara Singh Wrestled With King Kong And Ruled The Ring; Watch Rare Video

It's Indian professional wrestler and actor Dara Singh's birth anniversary on Thursday, November 19. On his special day, here's a look back at the time when Dara Singh wrestled with Emile 'The King Kong' Czaja. As per The Indian Express, Dara Singh lifted an almost 200kg King Kong of Australia over his head and twirled him around. This match is remembered as one of the most exciting fights in the history of wrestling competitions. Take a look at Dara Singh's wrestling video here.

When Dara Singh wrestled King Kong

During the match, Dara Singh weighed around 130 kg, whereas King Kong weighed 200kg. As seen in the video, Dara lifted King Kong over his head and pushed him on the floor. King Kong also yelled at the referee and reminded him that it was not in the rules. More so, Dara went on to punch King Kong on his back too. The referee made an effort to stop their battle but in vain.

In the video, the crowd was cheering for Dara Singh. The same above report also mentioned that Dara Singh used to eat an enormous number of chapatis, whereas, King Kong used to swallow chicken by the dozens. More so, Singh took part in about 500 professional fights. In 2018, WWE inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Class.

Also Read | Elli AvrRam Posts Picture Of Herself Hugging A Tree, Call It Reminder Of Childhood

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Stuns Her Fans In White Traditional Dress, Says It Gives 'Shaadi Vibes'

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Asks For Votes For Brother Luv Sinha As Bihar Phase 2 Polls Begin

Apart from his wrestling career, Dara Singh worked in several movies. He made his debut with the movie, Sangdil, and since then, appeared in a slew of movies like Pehli Jhalak, Engal Selvi, Rustom-E-Baghdad, Jagga, Aandhi Aur Toofan, Saat Samundar Paar, and others. In the 1990s, he appeared in back-to-back movies like Main Maa Punjab Dee, Guru Gobind Singh, Qahar, Zulmi, Hudd Kar Di, Kal Ho Naa Ho and others.

His last movie in the film industry remains Ata Pata Lapata in which he made a guest appearance. His notable work was in the movie, Jab We Met, alongside Kareena and Shahid. In Jab We Met, he played the role of Geet (Kareena's) grandfather, who at first, was against her relationship with Aditya (Shahid). However, later, he was impressed by Aditya and he welcomed the latter into his family.

Also Read | 'I'm Forever Indebted To This Industry': Pooja Hegde Expresses Gratitude For Tollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.