'I'm Forever Indebted To This Industry': Pooja Hegde Expresses Gratitude For Tollywood

Actor Pooja Hegde released an official statement on Sunday, November 8, 2020, expressing her gratitude and love for the Telugu film industry. Pooja said that she is indebted to Tollywood for making her what she is today. Pooja Hegde's statement is an aftermath of her recent interview with Film critic and former Journalist Anupama Chopra, where she commented about the South film industry.

Pooja said that the South film industry is obsessed with navels. Pooja Hegde's comment on navels did not go well with the netizens who reprimanded her. "Just hated all their conversation. Stereotypical view on South India in their minds," wrote a social media user condemning Pooja Hegde's Tollywood film comments.

Pooja Hegde, further in the statement, said that her comments were misinterpreted. She also revealed that Tollywood has been vital for her, and her fans are aware of her love for Telugu movies. Pooja lastly exclaimed, "Watch the full interview." (sic)

.@hegdepooja clarifies on the misinterpretation being circulated about her latest interview. #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/GK1Ck9tNhM — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 8, 2020

Pooja Hegde's comments on Tollywood films

Pooja Hegde, in a recent interview, talked about her journey in movies, especially Telugu films, where she has a massive fan following. She credited filmmakers and audiences for her success. In the same interview, she made a passing comment on South Industry being obsessed with navels and midriffs, which managed to miff a section of the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde has an array of Telugu and Hindi films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Radhakrishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead is touted to be a love story set in ancient times. The film also features actors like Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Sathyaraj, Kunaal Roy Kapur, among others in prominent roles.

Besides the upcomer, Pooja Hegde also has Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. Interestingly, the movie marks Pooja and Akhil's first collaboration. Thereafter, Pooja has a slew of Hindi movies in the pipeline.

