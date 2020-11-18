Elli AvrRam Posts Picture Of Herself Hugging A Tree, Call It Reminder Of Childhood

Elli AvrRam was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang along with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Elli AvrRam gained prominence in India after her pivotal role in Micky Virus in 2013 and she has since been popular in Bollywood among a number of fans. Elli AvrRam's Instagram account has made the headlines many a time and shown that the actor loves nature. Elli recently took to her Instagram and posted a photo hugging a tree.

Read more: Elli AvrRam Pens Poignant Poem About Self-love, Asks 'Do You Dare To Be You?'

Elli AvrRam's love for nature

The actor was recently seen vacationing in the Maldives and posted a lot of photos on her Instagram which proved that Elli has immense love for mother nature. The Micky Virus star took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself hugging a tree and she looked as innocent as a child while holding onto this particular branch of the tree. Elli expressed her love for mother nature in this post and this humble post has made her fans admire her. Elli wrote a caption along with this picture and expressed her feelings about the picture and her actions in it. She wore a white tank top with a pair of shorts while hugging this particular tree in the post. Elli revealed that she had been a fan of hugging trees since childhood.

Perhaps, the star also ran around and climbed trees as a child just like most fans, she took this opportunity to share this childhood experience with her fans as an adult as well. She said her mother introduced her to the magic of mother nature and trees. She encouraged her fans to hug trees and feel the bliss of nature if they haven’t already. She said hugging trees would suck up all your stress and give you good and positive vibes in return. And well the fans wouldn’t disagree.

Read More: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Holidaying In Maldives? Sister Krishna Shroff To Join Soon

Elli AvrRam's photos

Here are some more memorable photos from Elli AvrRam's Instagram from her Maldives trip. Elli was seen here with Deanne Panday and the two definitely had a lot of fun. Elli's Instagram updates revealed that the two engaged in adventure sports, spa pampering sessions and some more tree climbing. See a few sneak peeks of their vacation.

Read More: Elli AvrRam Gives Witty Reply To Troll Asking Her To Get Married & Settled; Check Here

Read More: Elli AvrRam's Beetroot Facemask Pic Makes Fans Go ROFL As They Ask About 'after Effects'

Read More: Elli AvrRam Reveals She Has Joined The Star Cast Of '7th Sense'; Read All Details Here

Image Credits: @elliavrram's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.