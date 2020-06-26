When Deepika Padukone Shared People Wrote Thank You Notes To Her For Giving Them Strength

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has constantly talked about the state of depression and mental health among the youth. While giving one such interview to a leading portal, Deepika Padukone revealed that many people wrote her letters and passed notes to her every time, whether she was on a plane or at a restaurant. She further added that they thanked her for giving them that strength.

Deepika Padukone's battle with depression

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone battled with depression in 2014. Later, Padukone set up the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation in 2015 to support other people suffering from mental illness. The charity aimed to spread awareness of mental health issues, having launched India’s first national campaign. Recently, she was honoured with the 2020 Crystal Award for her contributions to mental health awareness from the World Economic Forum.

Recently, the issues related to mental health took the internet by storm when the reason for actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was speculated to be depression. In a brief video, posted by Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, she asked the doctors about the basic reason why people commit suicide. She also asked whether it is because of mental illness or some particular incident triggers the action.

The doctors replied that suicides are mostly committed by people between the age group of 15-25 years. They also elaborated on the groups that are more likely to take the decision and how this can be prevented by intervening at the right time.

Deepika Padukone's films

Talking about the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. The film also featured popular actor Vikrant Massey in the lead. The actor was seen on the silver screen after almost a year. Though Chhapaak bagged praises from the critics, it failed to attract the footfalls.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she will soon play an extended cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83. The Kabir Khan directorial will narrate the struggle of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and his team to win the World Cup 1983. Apart from this, she has numerous projects in her kitty, including the Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood film, The Intern, and an untitled Shakun Batra film, which will also feature Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

