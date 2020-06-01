Deepika Padukone’s 'world's Most Squishable Face' Post Kicks Off Trend On Social Media

Deepika Padukone has been pampering her husband with all the love as they quarantine together. The actor gave fans a glimpse of her affection a few days ago on social media when she posted a boomerang of kissing Ranveer Singh. She had even called him the 'world's most squishable face'. Now, this has started a new trend on social media.

Deepika Padukone starts a trend on social media

Deepika Padukone’s 'world's most squishable face' boomerang was loved and adored by fans. However, in no time, many of the actor’s fans started recreating the same with their loved ones. With a massive following on social media, Deepika Padukone's influence is evident. Now fans have started a new trend of recreating the 'world's most squishable face' post and it is too adorable.

Here is Deepika Padukone’s post:

Take a look at some of the fans recreating the post:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and adored couples in Bollywood today. Fans have been loving their in-house ventures as they quarantine together. The latest ‘world's most squishable face’ post trend is inspiring several of Deepika Padukone’s fans to follow the same.

However, this is not the first time that fans have been following Deepika Padukone’s footsteps. All thanks to her immense popularity, many fans of the actor have been recreating her fashion looks on social media as well. The actor never fails to make heads turn whenever she makes an appearance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started dating years ago before tying the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony in Italy. Since then, the couple has never shied away from expressing their admiration for each other. Their on-screen chemistry in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, etc has been loved by fans as well.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Although the film gained critical acclaim, it failed to work at the box office. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83 opposite husband, Ranveer Singh. The film showcases the story of the Indian Cricket Team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. The film was scheduled to release in April 2020 but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown.

