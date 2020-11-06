When Emma Stone Revealed She Was 'cursed' With Red Hair By Filmmaker Judy Apatow

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor Emma Stone has been sporting the red hairdo for the longest time before she could go blonde for 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man. However, did you know that Emma was not a fan of the red hair colour but was insisted by several filmmakers to sport that colour? On the Late Night Show sometime back, the La La Land actor had jokingly revealed that she was 'cursed' with red hair by American filmmaker Judd Apatow.

Emma turned a redhead from being a blonde because of Judd?

Back in 2007, Emma Stone was roped in to play the role of Jules in director-producer Judd Apatow's coming-of-the-age teen comedy, Superbad. A lot of fans might not know that Emma Stone's hair colour has been blonde since birth and until she was cast for playing Jules in Superbad. On the insistence of Judd, Emma had to dye her hair red and couldn't go back to being blonde until 2012. For the unversed, Superbad marked the debut of Emma as an actor in Hollywood.

When the Academy Award-winning actor had appeared on the Light Night Show, the 32-year-old had revealed that after dying her hair red, she couldn't go back to being blonde for the longest time. Elaborating more about the same, Emma stated that whenever she auditioned for after Superbad, the makers insisted on keeping her hair red or maybe a different shade of red. The Irrational Man actor also added saying although she used to suggest blonde hair to them, all of them liked red 'better'.

However, Emma was delighted to go back to her natural hair colour after she was finalised to essay the role of Gwen in the 2012 superhero film The Amazing Spider-Man, wherein she shared the screen space with rumoured old flame Andrew Garfield. Talking about her reaction on going back to being blonde, Emma shared that she did hair tests because she's had blonde hair and luckily her character in the fourth theatrical Spider-Man film was also meant to be blonde. Sharing her reaction about the same, Emma expressed she looked in the mirror and was content to be herself after years.

