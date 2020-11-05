Emma Stone's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Take This Quiz And Find Out

Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone turned a year old on Friday, November 6. Known for her roles in films like The Help, Easy A, the star has garnered a loyal fan base over the years. On the occasion of Emma Stone’s birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life and career of the actor. Take the quiz to know how well you know the star.

1) Emma Stone was born in Scottsdale, Arizona to Jeffrey Charles Stone, who the founder and CEO of a general contracting company. Guess which of the following is the real name of Emma Stone?

Elena Joanna Stone

Emily Jean Stone

Ellen Jenna Stone

Elgin Renee Stone

2) Emma Stone began her acting career when she was just a teenager. With which of the following names did she begin her acting venture?

Mandy Stone

Miley Stone

Riley Stone

Emily Stone

3) As a child, Emma Stone underwent therapy but it was her participation in local theatre plays that helped cure her. What did she suffer from as a child?

Asthma

Dyslexia

Depression

Panic Attacks

4) Which of the following movie is the debut film of Emma Stone?

Superbad

The Rocker

The House Bunny

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

5) For which of her movies, did Emma Stone earn an Oscar Award?

Birdman

Lal La Land

The Favourite

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

6) The Croods is a 2013 American computer-animated adventure comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation. Which of the film’s characters was voiced by Emma Stone?

Grug Crood

Ugga Crood

Eep Crood

Thunk Crood

7) In which of the following movies Emma Stone did not feature in?

Zombieland: Double Tap

The Amazing Spider-Man

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Sex and the City

8) In which of the following television series Emma Stone did not feature in?

The Modern Family

The New Partridge Family

Malcolm in the Middle

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

9) In which of the following theatre plays, did Emma Stone essay the role of Sally Bowles?

Othello

Cabaret

Macbeth

Hamlet

10) In which of the following movies, did Emma Stone essay the role of Billie Jean King?

Vikings

Magic in the Moonlight

Battle of The Sexes

Gangster Squad

Answer Key:

Emily Jean Stone Riley Stone Panic Attacks Superbad Lal La Land Eep Crood Sex and the City The Modern Family Cabaret Battle of The Sexes

