Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Was A Vital Part Of The Hindi Dub Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'?

Although Vivek Oberoi hasn't played numerous villainous roles in his almost two-decade-long career in Bollywood, the movies in which he has played the antagonist remain popular among the masses till date. Oberoi had bowled over the entire film industry with his negative role as Kaal in the superhero film Krissh 3, which released in 2013. However, did you know that he also went on to bag a negative role, the next year itself, in a Marvel superhero film?

Vivek Oberoi was Max Dillon aka 'Electro' in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

The fifth instalment of the blockbuster Spider-Man film franchise titled The Amazing Spider-Man 2 released in 2014. The Marc Webb directorial marked the final instalment and the sequel of 2012's film, The Amazing Spider-Man. The superhero film starred Andrew Garfield in the titular role of Peter Parker/ Spider-Man opposite Jamie Foxx as lead antagonist Max Dillon, aka Electro. Due to a massive fanbase of MCU films in India, just like any other Marvel film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was also dubbed in Hindi for the Indian audience.

In the Hindi dub of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Vivek Oberoi lent his voice for the role of antagonist Max Dillion. Back in 2014, at the trailer launch of the Hindi version of the Spider-Man film, Oberoi had revealed the sole reason why he decided to agree to lend his voice for Electro's character.

In his interaction with the reporters, the Omkara actor expressed how big of a fan he was of the Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx. The 44-year-old added sharing the minute he was told that was been approached for dubbing Jaime's voice in the film, he agreed to do it because he had been a fan of his work.

Although Vivek Oberoi completed the dubbing of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in two days, the process was not easy for him. Oberoi had also shared the challenges he faced while dubbing for Electro's character in the same media interaction. He stated that he had to hear his voice in English, then read the Hindi script and finally speak the lines in English along with making sure that his lips synced with the original English words.

Watch the Hindi dubbed trailer of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' below:

