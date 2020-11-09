When Harshvardhan Kapoor Apologised To Diljit Dosanjh & Sent Him 'love'

In 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor expressed disappointment as the Filmfare award for Best Debut Male 2017 went to Diljit Dosanjh for his film, Udta Punjab, and not him. The actor, in a series of tweets, voiced his opinion about the same. However, despite Harshvardhan Kapoor's Twitter threads and statements in several interviews, Diljit Dosanjh praised the former in an interview.

Soon, Harshvardhan took to Twitter and apologised to Diljit. He wrote, "Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong". Diljit, in his interview with PTI, lauded Harshvardhan and also said that he loves him. Talking about the controversy, Diljit said, "I am not hurt. I am not sad. I am thankful to Filmfare Awards for the honour that they gave me. I don't think I was deserving enough. It's a big award (and) I think they would have seen something in me and so they gave me the award."

When Harshvardhan apologised to Diljit

Dosanjh added, "For me, the love of my fans matter the most and that's the biggest award for me. I love Harshvardhan Kapoor. I also like his father Anil Kapoor, he is a superstar". Earlier, when one of the users on Twitter tagged Harshvardhan Kapoor and wrote, "If your hard work goes unacknowledged.in some form or the other, you and your sister have.such a difficult time accepting it", he replied by penning, "So we shall all behave like robots from now on, and not share our thoughts and feelings, u ask for honesty then complain when we are".

More so, in an interview with The Indian Express, Kapoor had expressed that he won every award except Filmfare. He added that people don’t know what kind of effort goes into it and that some awards have a jury and they decide it. He also opined that debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films. If Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something he agrees with, said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has voiced several songs in his career and has also appeared in many films. He was roped in for the movie, Good Newwz, which was very well received by fans. More so, his recent studio album, G.O.A.T., hit the bullseye.

