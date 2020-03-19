Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Best Looks In All-black Outfits

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are widely popular actors who are noted for their work in the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Aamna Sharif returned to the TV screen after years and replaced Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sharif rose to prominence with her role as Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga.

Talking about Hina Khan, the actor has had a long journey. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Bigg Boss and then stepping into movies, Hina Khan is becoming a successful actor. Apart from the duo's successful careers, the two are also high on fashion as well. Here are some of Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's photos in black dresses fans can take cues from:

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's black dress looks you can take inspiration from

Check out Aamna Sharif in black dresses

Aamna Sharif who made her appearance in Ek Villain has transformed into a glamorous diva. Her fashion choices often impress her fans. She can be seen opting for black jacket-style dress and she paired it with a black bracelet and hoop earrings.

Besides winning the hearts of the audience with her shows and movies, the actor keeps her online audience busy with her stunning pictures. She can be seen sporting a black semi-glittery ball-gown dress that has netted shoulders. She left her hair wavy and open in the look.

Here are Hina Khan's looks in black dresses

Hina Khan, who is one of the most fashionable TV actors, can be seen sporting a black glittery dress with balloon-styled sleeves. The actor opted for a pulled back hairstyle and opted for flicks. The red lip shade completed her overall look.

This is yet another look of Hina Khan in a black shimmery dress that has balloon-styled sleeves. She opted for toe-pointed short heels and left her hair open in a wavy style. Check out the look:

