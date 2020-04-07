When Hrithik Roshan Revealed How He Approached His Reel-life Characters

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar in the 2019 biographical drama Super 30. The movie, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, talked about the rise of Anand Kumar and the challenges he faced while preparing students from economically backward classes for IIT-JEE. This was the first time that Hrithik played a role in a biopic. Here are excerpts from a throwback interview that he had given while preparing for his role in Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan's view on preparation for a role

On talking about preparing for his movie roles, Hrithik Roshan suggested that no one needed to mimic or copy anyone. While preparing for his role as mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik mentioned that he met Anand Kumar and they both participated in other conversations about his life to get to know more about his inspirational journey.

How did Hrithik prepare for his role?

When Hrithik was asked about his method of acting in a biopic, he had said that one need not be identical to the person he was portraying. The major highlight of acting in a biopic was the opportunity he got to mould and adapt himself to play a real-life character. When asked about how he got to know the walking and talking style of Anand Kumar, he had said that it was an individualistic approach and no one had to mirror someone to play them.

He had advised focusing on projecting the emotions in the best way possible. He clearly advocated that for him, it was the emotional journey that needed to be portrayed through the characters he played. He had also said that he did not even copy Emperor Akbar's style while he played the role in Jodhaa Akbar.

