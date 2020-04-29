Irrfan Khan Collaborated With Mahesh Babu For His Only South Indian Film; Details Inside

Irrfan Khan, one of India's most prolific actor, breathed his last earlier on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. Condolences are pouring in for the actor's family as netizens, as well as the film industry, is mourning Irrfan Khan's death. He was one of the finest actors who has appeared in more than 50 films including several Hollywood films. However, not many know but till date, Irrfan Khan had appeared in only one South Indian film.

Irrfan Khan's only movie in South Indian industry

Irrfan Khan marked his debut in South Indian films playing Mahesh Babu's antagonist, Pappu Yadav in the Telugu film, Sainikudu. It was helmed by the director, Gunasekhar and released in 2006. The film also starred Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in important roles.

This is the only South Indian movie of Irrfan Khan although he has worked with a lot of South Indian actors in Bollywood. His latest movie with a South Indian actor was Karwaan with Dulquer Salman.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza Condole Irrfan Khan's Death, Say 'you Will Be Forever Loved'

Mahesh Babu paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan on his Twitter account. He expressed his grief at Irrrfan Khan's death.Here's the tweet,

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Death: Radhika Apte, Boman Irani And Pankaj Tripathi Pay Tributes

The news of Irrfan Khan's death was announced by his team in a statement. The actor was battling health issues and was admitted in the hospital the previous day. The statement read,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Death: Here's The 'Angrezi Medium' Actor's Last Message To His Fans

Irrfan Khan is known for his brilliant performances in many Bollywood as well as Hollywood movies. Irrfan Khan's movies in Hollywood include The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake, Inferno, Jurrasic Park (2015), A Mighty Heart, New York, I Love You and many more. His last Bollywood release was Angrezi Medium which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Says 'Soul Never Dies, Nor Do Legends'

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Movies On Prime Video To Watch And Relive The Legend's Acting

Image credit: Mahesh Babu Instagram, Irrfan Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.