Times When Kangana Ranaut Imparted Knowledge On Social Media Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, several actors are taking to social media to share their thoughts, and update fans about their lives. Kangana Ranaut is one such actor who is sharing health tips via social media and motivating fans to pursue new hobbies. Here is a collection of Kangana Ranaut’s video which features the actor giving knowledge related to various topics.

Kangana Ranaut, took to Instagram, to share her life experiences with fans on the 5th Day of Navratri. In the video, the diva can be seen getting candid about her personal life.

The actor also disclosed how at one point in her life she became a drug addict but Yoga and meditation saved her. She also shared how tears flew from her eyes whenever she closed them. See the video here:

In this IGTV video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen giving health tips to her fans. The diva said how she and her sister are fasting for 9 days during Navratri. She added that both the sisters only eat once in a day during these 9 days. Kangana Ranaut was seen shedding lights upon yogasanas and chakras. Have a look at the video here:

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bollywood actor took to Instagram, to share why God Ram is one the most important icons of our civilization. Dressed in a white Kurti and Salwar, Kangana Ranaut kept her look simple yet elegant. She accessorised her look with a statement choker necklace with matching earrings. Curly hair and a tiny bindi on her forehead completed her look.

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Kangana Ranaut took this opportunity to invest her time pursuing her new hobbies. In the video, she revealed how she enrolled herself in an online digital marketing course. The diva advised fans that they could do the same to spend their time productively. Have a look at the video here:

