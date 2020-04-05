Kartik Aaryan's Movie Songs Re-composed By Tanishk Bagchi

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal. He worked alongside Sara Ali Khan in the movie. The actor has also collaborated with various music artists for his movie songs. One of the most famous music composers that has collaborated with Kartik Aaryan is Tanishk Bagchi. They both have collaborated for some great hit songs. Check out the list"

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Goofs Up The New Hand Emoji Challenge; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan's movie songs that are re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi

Dheeme Dheeme

The song has received over 51 million views on YouTube. Dheeme Dheeme is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The music is re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar. The lyrics of the song are written by Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow. Dheeme Dheeme is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The song features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Pandey.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Diet Routine That He Follows To Maintain A Fit Body; Read Here

Coca Cola

The song has received over 437 million views and 1.7 million likes on YouTube. Coca Cola features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The song is from the movie Luka Chuppi. Coca Cola is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and the lyrics of the song are written by Tony Kakkar, and Mellow. The song released on February 4, 2019, on YouTube channel of T-Series. The song is re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

ALSO READ | Top Tanishk Bagchi Songs To Add To Your Houseparty Playlist

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The music of the song is re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The singers of the song are Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The song has crossed over 94 million views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are written by Shabbir Ahmed. Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey.

ALSO READ | Best Of 2019: Unforgettable Tracks Of Tanishk Bagchi That Were Loved By Listeners

Photo Song

The song has received over 117 million views on YouTube. The romantic song is written by Nirmaan. Photo Song is sung by Karan Sehmbi. The flute in the song is played by Sriram Sampath. The song is re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The original song received 64 million views on YouTube. The song features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.