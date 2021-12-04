When Katrina Kaif Described Her Ideal Man & Said 'emotional Connect' Is Most Important

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding preparation is going in full swing. Although the Bollywood duo hasn't officially confirmed their upcoming nuptials, several media outlets, citing various sources, have confirmed their wedding news.

As the dates for the couple's wedding inches closer amid rumours and clarifications, here's a look into a time when Katrina Kaif had described 'her ideal man'.

When Katrina Kaif revealed her ideal type

In an interview with Bollywood Life during her Vogue cover shoot in 2013, the actor had revealed what qualities she looked out for in an ideal man. Kaif said that the first thing she noticed about a man was his vibe, his personality and his aura. The Sooryavanshi actor also revealed that she preferred a man in a tuxedo over a sherwani.

In a separate interview with Mans World India, Katrina had said, "Connecting at an intellectual or emotional level is very important for us. Intelligence is a virtue."

She opened up about her ideal date and said,

"It would put me off if someone buys me a flower or takes me to a candlelit dinner. I will probably fall asleep. I’m a very spontaneous person and I like to do fun things such as going for a drive or a hike."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started doing rounds after reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed that the two were dating in a show.

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

The couple has invited several celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, among others.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married at a fort in Rajasthan named Six Senses Fort Barwara. The Kaif- Kaushal wedding venue is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

(Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram)