When Kiara Advani Slayed In Impeccable Anita Dongre Outfits; See Pictures

Kiara Advani is basking in the success of her last releases Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Along with her acting skills, fans hail the diva for her glamorous outfits. Kiara Advani has sported famous designer Anita Dongre's designs quite a few times. These stylish outfits may help one take notes to reinvent their wardrobe. Check out Kiara's photos in Anita Dongre's outfits.

White Kurta

For the trailer launch of Kabir Singh, Kiara opted for a simple outfit designed by Anita Dongre. She paired the gold embroidered A-line Kurta with matching palazzo pants and pretty pink Chandbali earrings. Kiara finished her look with sparkly silver stilettos from Jimmy Choo. She kept her look simple yet elegant. Blush pink cheeks, nude lips and well-highlighted face were her choices of makeup.

Her hair was parted in the centre and styled into loose waves. This Mirai Jacket set designed by Anita is from her sustainable Northeast summer collection. The outfit is an amalgam of Anita’s signature gota patti work with fine Assamese silk which is designed to support local artisans.

Blue Anarkali

To attend one of her best friend’s wedding, Kiara opted for a blue Anarkali ankle-length traditional ensemble designed by Anita Dongre. The kurta features a long slit with eccentric embroidery work done in the silver thread all over it. The coloured kurta is accessorised by drop-down statement earrings, potli bag and mojiris. Baby pink lips and flushed cheeks completed her makeup for this look. Sleek hair left open rounded off this traditional look of the diva.

What is next in store for Kiara Advani?

On the work front, Kiara was last seen Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The diva has a dozen interesting projects lined up in her kitty. Kiara Advani will next feature in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. It is a horror-comedy movie and the remake of the South film Muni 2: Kanchana. As per recent developments about the release of the film, Laxxmi Bomb is scheduled to have an OTT release.

The actor will also be seen in a biographical war action movie Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has also collaborated with Anees Bazmee for the psychological comedy horror movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a standalone sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Lastly, she will also star in Abir Sengupta directed Indoo Ki Jawani.

