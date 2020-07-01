Kiara Advani Posts Photos Of Her Homemade Chocolate Cookies; Celebs Go "yumm"

Actor Kiara Advani recently took to her social media account to show her fans her wonderful cooking skills. The actor posted a few snaps of cookies made by her. The cookies looked very delicious and tasty. Many fans and admirers also commented on the post.

Check out the post:

Kiara Advani recently posted a few snaps of cookies on her Instagram. The cookies were made by her and she captioned the picture - made by yours truly (emojis). The actor posted three snaps of her homemade cookies and the pictures were quite aesthetically pleasing as well. The cookies looked like chocolate chip cookies.

In the first snap, fans could see the cookies in a glass jar with some pink flowers behind the jar. There are almost 6 cookies seen in the jar. In the next snap, fans could see Kiara's cookies up-close as she stacked them in a tower. In the last snap, they could only see only one cookie that has chocolate dipping out of it.

Many fans and admirers commented on the post. Most of the comments mentioned how good the cookies looked. Furthermore, many celebs also commented on her post. Celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Ashley Rebello, designer Faraz Mann, Apoorva Mehta, Eshaa Amiin took time out to comment on Kiara's post. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kirara Advani's Instagram

Kiara uploads a picture of pink skies

Kiara is very active on social media and keeps posting many pictures to keep her fans updated. In one of her last posts, the actor uploaded a picture of the sky with a scenery of the city in the backdrop. She also put a unicorn in the caption. Fans gave a lot of love to this picture as well.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the new movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie will be releasing soon on an OTT platform. The movie is directed by Raghav Lawrence. Disney+Hotstar had also kept a conference where Akshay Kumar talked about this film.

Promo Pic Credit: Kirara Advani's Instagram

