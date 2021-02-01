When Konkona Sen Sharma’s Heart Stopped In Bandra; Fans Overwhelmed

Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most celebrated artists, having gained immense fame and accolades by acting in Hindi and Bengali movies. As she beautifully connects with her fans by adding interesting and heartfelt moments of her life on social media, they all love her for her candidness. She recently posted yet another image on social media that melted the hearts of her fans. Let’s have a look at Konkona Sen Sharma’s Twitter and see what the actor shared with her fans.

Konkona Sen Sharma's heart stopped

Today in Bandra, my heart stopped.

Irrfan forever. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bghzcK3fEr — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 31, 2021

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma recently took to her Twitter handle and posted this beautiful picture in which she captured a wall on which late actor Irrfan Khan’s image was painted. The wall painting was supposedly made after Irrfan Khan’s death and when Konkona Sen Sharma came across this wall painting, she couldn’t help but capture it in her phone and share it with her fans. In the post, she stated how it stopped her heart when she was in Bandra. She further ended the post by writing ‘Irrfan forever’ along with a heart symbol next to it.

All the fans took to Konkona Sen Sharma’s Twitter and mentioned how much the news of Irrfan Khan’s death shattered their hearts too. Many of the fans were overwhelmed to see the photo shared by the actor and thanked her for reviving the memories of the late actor. Many of them even mentioned how she made a delightful pair with Irrfan Khan in their movie, ‘Life in a Metro’. Many of the fans even added how they still felt devastated whenever they saw the actor’s videos and mentioned how much they miss his presence. Several Twitter users also complimented on how expressive his eyes looked in the painting and added how he is an irreplaceable legend. One of the female fans also stated how she was still not over Irrfan Khan’s death as he had so much to give to the industry. Let’s take a look at Konkona Sen Sharma’s Twitter handle and see how the fans expressed their heartfelt feelings for the picture shared by the actor.

Does it still feel that he is not gone & still around — Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) January 31, 2021

You made a delightful pair with him in "life in a metro" . Thank you for the memories ♥️ — 🌌 (@aestheticallyFM) January 31, 2021

Gone so soon. “Life in Metro, “superb film that was and all his other films too. No two roles were same.Tributes. 🙏🙏🙏 — RenTik (@ren_tik) January 31, 2021

This is iconic and those eyes, as if will just come out and talk! — Udita Dutta🏳️‍🌈 (@udita_scorpio77) January 31, 2021

