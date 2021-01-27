Where Is Jurassic World Filmed? Here's Where Chris Pratt & Irrfan Khan Starrer Was Shot

Jurassic World's filming locations have been one of the popular tourist locations for all the adventure enthusiasts who are excited to see where their favourite dinosaur movie was filmed. The movie was originally released in 2015. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy and late Irrfan Khan. The story is about genetically-engineered dinosaurs who go rogue after one of them escapes from the enclosure. The tourist location then turns into a nightmare for all the people who go to visit the place.

Where is Jurassic World filmed? See Jurassic World filming locations

According to movie-locations, the filming location of Jurassic World is majorly the locations in Hawaii. The Hawaiian islands where this film was shot are Kauai and Oahu. Even though in the movie, Jurassic World is reported to be located off the Pacific side of Costa Rica, the filming was majorly done in Hawaii. Check out the list of filming locations of this iconic franchise.

Jurassic Kahili Ranch, Kauai

Jurassic Kahili Ranch is a 2800 acre land that has appeared in three of the Jurassic Park movies, including the 2015's Jurassic World. This is the famous ranch scene where Grant, as well as the rest of the audience, see the dinosaurs for the first time. Take a look at the Instagram post from the same location.

Kualoa Ranch, Oahu

Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom all the three movies have been filmed in Kualoa Ranch. The location is situated in Oahu, which is an island in the Pacific Ocean. The infamous fallen tree from the first movie behind which Dr Alan, played by Sam Niell and his children hide is still available on the ranch.

Manawaiopuna Waterfall, Kauai

The Manawaiopuna Waterfall location became insanely famous after the Jurassic Park movies released. An early scene in the first Jurassic Park movie showed a helicopter landing on the base of a waterfall. The Manawaiopuna Falls has been since then referred to as Jurassic Park Falls. This location also serves as a tourist spot where people can take a helicopter ride.

