Kriti Sanon Would Love To Star Opposite Tiger Shroff In ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’ Remake

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff debuted together in the Hindi film industry with the film Heropanti back in 2014. Ever since then, the two actors have not shared the screen together and went on to feature in blockbuster films in their individual careers. Now, it is revealed by Kriti Sanon that she would love to feature in Mr and Mrs Smith remake in Hindi opposite Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon on working with Tiger Shroff again

Currently, Kriti Sanon's upcoming solo film titled Mimi has been creating a lot of buzz. She has a great line up of films under her kitty for the future but can often be seen talking about her interest in the action genre. Talking about her love for action films. Kriti Sanon revealed that her favourite action flick is Mr and Mrs Smith.

Talking about Mr and Mrs Smith, Kriti Sanon revealed that she had told Tiger Shroff once that they should together do the film. She also expressed that she would immensely love to work with Tiger Shroff in a Hindi remake of Mr and Mrs Smith. Talking about Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon revealed that he is someone she has a different connection with as both their film journeys started together. Kriti Sanon also expressed that she has a soft spot for Tiger Shroff and feels proud of the work he is doing.

On the other hand. Tiger Shroff has also recently expressed that he would love to work with Kriti Sanon again but feels that she would not love to work with him as Kriti has become a superstar. Kriti had a very quirky reply to Tiger's statement which she posted on social media. Check it out below -

Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! 🤪Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger!🤣 You say when & which film, and I’m ON! 💖

Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! 😘 @iTIGERSHROFF https://t.co/7kvln2ApJS — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 9, 2020

