When Nayanthara Had Issued A Strong Statement Over Radha Ravi's Controversial Remarks

Back in March 2019, Nayanthara issued a strong statement over Radha Ravi's controversial remarks against her at the trailer launch of her movie, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. In her lengthy befitting statement as per The Indian Express, Nayanthara reminded Radha Ravi and the likes of "misogynists like him" that they were also given birth by a woman. She wrote in her note, "By demeaning status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these macho men."

More so, Nayanthara mentioned that she felt "compelled to issue a detailed statement to clarify her own position and also to champion the cause of women who bear the brunt of male insensitivities and sexism." The star went on to urge the "well-intentioned" citizens and her fans to deeply discourage the behaviour of Radha Ravi.

Nayanthara's statement:

Nayanthara, in her statement, wrote, "What remains ghastly shocking about his male chauvinistic speeches are that he never ceases to get applause and laughs from some members of the audience. As long as the audience encourage sexist remarks, speakers like Mr. Radha Ravi will continue to thrive on misogyny and cracking of denigrating jokes against women." She continued, "As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr. Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a “misogynist” role model. These are troubled times for women as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr. Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight."

Nayanthara's lengthy note came after Radha Ravi's statements at the trailer event of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam did not go down well with several stars and netizens. At the event, Radha Ravi went on to opine that Nayanthara acts like a ghost, and then she goes on to act as Sita as well, according to The News Minute. More so, he mentioned that earlier, to play the role of a goddess, people would look for someone like KR Vijaya. However, now, anyone can be cast to play a goddess, he stated. Take a look at the video of his statements that surfaced on the internet.

