When Nia Sharma Was Lauded By Ravi Dubey For Comforting Him During Intimate Shots

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma share a great bond with each other both in reel and real life. Be it goofy pictures or quirky comments, their social media shows how good their bond has been. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma worked with each other in the show Jamai Raja. The duo has also been a part of the spin-off series of Jamai Raja that is Jamai Raja 2.0. In today's throwback Thursday post, let’s go back to Ravi Dubey who once revealed that he almost called it quits while shooting an intimate scene with Nia Sharma.

According to a media report, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma had to shoot for a kissing scene and as Ravi Dubey had never done any intimate scene before on-screen, he wasn’t too comfortable on the sets. Reportedly, he almost refused to do it and the team had to reach out to his wife Sargun Mehta to convince him to do it. In a media interaction, Ravi Dubey said that in his 15 years of career, he had never kissed anyone on-screen and it was tough.

He added that he had huge reservations and inhibitions about it. Talking about the scene, he said he was so nervous on the day it was to be shot. Talking about his co-star, he said that he gives credit to Nia who made him feel comfortable before and during the scene. He mentioned that the way she went ahead with it was commendable.

Furthermore, he said that his wife Sargun never shies away from doing anything and he did tell her about the kissing scene, to which she asked him why he was running away from it. He added that she was supportive of him doing such scenes. He wrapped up the conversation saying that later when he watched the trailer, he realised that it doesn’t make an individual uncomfortable, but adds to the story.

When quizzed about his series Jamai Raja 2.0, he said that just for the sake of having intimate scenes, they shouldn’t be added to the story. Instead, if a script requires the characters to wear a certain kind of makeup or outfits or walk in a certain way, then it can also have another kind of requirement. Then it depends on what extent the makers and characters are fine with it. He lastly said that his one big inhibition in his life is gone.

