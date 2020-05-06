Nia Sharma And Hina Khan Show How To Slay The Red Bikini Look

Bollywood and Television stars never fail to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Time and again, they have surprised fans with their impeccable fashion choices. Television divas Nia Sharma and Hina Khan are hailed by fans for their splendid fashion statements. Both the stars were spotted wearing similar beach wear previously. Here are their looks:

Nia Sharma

In this vacation picture shared by Nia Sharma, the diva can be seen flaunting her gorgeous skin in red beachwear. The Naagin 4 actor topped her bikini with a white mesh flowy jacket. The jacket has floral embroidery work done in the white thread all over it.

With this ensemble, Nia Sharma’s accessories also stole the show. The diva is known to have a thing for minimalistic pieces and that is what the diva chose to complete her look with. Nia Sharma opted for a white sunglass to go with her beachy look. While Nia Sharma’s belly piercing successfully grabbed attention. Her sleek hair left open completes this look of Nia Sharma.

Hina Khan

During her Maldives vacation, Hina Khan was spotted donning a similar beach ensemble like Nia Sharma. Dresses in a red bikini, the diva topped her ensemble with a white mesh flowy jacket. Hina Khan accessorised her beach look with a large round hat. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, the actor can be seen in the sun. Minimalistic makeup with red lips added charm to her look. Sleek hair left open completes this look of Hina Khan.

