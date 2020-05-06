Nia Sharma & Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Show How To Style Royal Blue Formals Like A Boss

Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are two popular small-screen stars best known for their roles in Naagin and Ye Hai Mohabbatein, respectively. Nia Sharma debuted by playing the role of Anu in Star Plus soap opera Kaali but rose to fame for her role as Manavi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Her other popular roles are Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt's digital series Twisted and Aarohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known for playing prominent roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Hai Chahatein. She has become a household name as her character Ishima has become the audience's favourite. The actor began her acting career on television with the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Divyanka was also a part of the eighth season of Nach Baliye with her husband. During their older shoots, Nia and Divyanka were seen wearing similar outfits, check out and decide who styled it better.

Nia Sharma in royal blue formals

In the above picture, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a royal blue pantsuit and looks stunning on it. Her blazer has a long chain which is tied in the middle. Her outfit shows her slim belly. Her pants also have a chain in front which give a different look to her attire. She completed her look with nude stilettos. She chose to wear light sunnies and opted for middle-parted hair to round off her mesmerising look.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in royal blue formals

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya masters the boss babe look with perfection in the above picture. Dressed in a royal blue suit, she seems to have aced the classic "suited and booted" look. She shared the picture on Instagram and soon after her post went online, her fans started commenting with heart and fire emojis. She opted for light make-up and chose to have a ponytail for hair-do.

