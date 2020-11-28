When Prateik Babbar Wrote Note About His Drug Addiction: 'Nausea Greeted Me Every Morning'

In 2017, Prateik Babbar penned a note about his drug addiction and mentioned how he is stronger and more confident than ever. Prateik wrote that he wasn't okay for a long time. The actor penned down thoughts about his battle with drug addiction in a tell-all column published in Mid-Day. Prateik wrote that his struggle with drugs started before high school and that his first real drug was a disturbed childhood.

Prateik Babbar's drug addiction

He added that he constantly faced an internal dilemma and the voices in his head kept debating about where he belonged and who he was. More so, drugs came disguised as a glitzy escape, he wrote. Babbar continued that he got acquainted with the narcotic underbelly as years went by which led him to his first run-in with drugs at the age of 13 and that nausea greeted him every morning.

Prateik further stated that an overdose made him sit up and take note of the monster he had become. He couldn't recognise the man he saw in the mirror and he finally decided to seek professional help, he remarked. Prateik also penned that his family refused to see their loved one attempt to slowly kill himself and encouraged him to sign up for rehab.

Prateik wrote the first reason for scripting this piece. He continued that he was certain that he would wrestle his need for drugs even on his best days. However, the only way to keep cynicism at bay was by sharing the emotions that fuelled his addiction in the first place, he wrote. He went on to mention the second reason for writing the post and stated that it was to break the stigma associated with addiction.

He concluded by addressing those who were also slowly getting into it. He mentioned that for every addict, there is assistance. Moreover, he wrote that he can’t promise that it will be easy, but he can assure people that it will be simpler than following a life that will eventually destroy people and everything they love.

Prateik made his debut in Bollywood with the 2008 film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. In 2020, he appeared in the web show, Four More Shots Please! Season 2. He will also be seen in the upcoming outing Mumbai Saga.

