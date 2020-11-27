'Kumkum Bhagya' November 27 Written Update: Pragya Tells Prachi About Rhea & Abhi

In Kumkum Bhagya November 26 episode, Pragya tries to save Rhea by going to Prachi for help. Ranbir comes homes and tells his parents that he is engaged to Prachi. Alia manipulates Rhea that Pragya wants to see her in pain. Prachi finally gets to know about her missing sister Rhea.

The episode starts with Pragya going to the police station to take her complaint back. The policeman tells her that she can take out Rhea only if Prachi says that the former did not try to kill her. Abhi rushes to the lawyer for Rhea’s bail. Pragya finds Rhea and tells her that she will take her out of jail by bringing Prachi.

Ranbir tells his parents about his engagement

Ranbir comes home after the Diwali party. Ranbir’s mother and father joke around with him when Pallavi sees Ranbir’s ring. She tries to pull it out and says that she will give him a better ring to wear. Ranbir resists and asks her not to do it. However, Pallavi forces him to take out the ring. Ranbir tells her that it’s his engagement ring and he is now engaged to Prachi. Pallavi slaps him and asks him the reason behind fooling his parents. He tells everyone that he loves Prachi as much as they hate her and he would get married to her. Pallavi forcefully takes Ranbir to his room to lock him up.

Alia manipulates Rhea

Alia thinks about Pragya bringing Prachi to the police station and spoiling her plan. She manipulates Rhea by telling her that Pragya was here to see her suffering and she would go to Prachi and tell her how happy she is to see Rhea suffer. Alia also uses Rhea’s weakness Abhi and tells that Pragya left Abhi and Rhea for Prachi.

Pragya tells Prachi about her twin sister Rhea

Pragya rushes to Prachi to ask her to go to the police station with her. Prachi argues with Pragya that Rhea is a spoiled brat and she has done so much to make Prachi suffer then what is the reason behind Pragya asking her to help Rhea. Pragya tries to slap Prachi when she says wrong things about Rhea. She then tells Prachi that Rhea is her sister. Prachi agrees to help Rhea.

Pallavi tells Ranbir that he will stay in his room and no one will come to meet him. Ranbir tells Pallavi that he will always love Prachi and will get married to her. Pallavi scolds him and tells him that she is the one to spoil her and now she will make sure he listens to his family. Ranbir tries to convince his mother but she locks her in the room. Pallavi tells Ranbir’s father that she has a way to separate Prachi and Ranbir.

Prachi is elated to know Abhi is her father

Pragya goes to the police station with Prachi. Prachi thinks about Abhi being her father and all the good moments she had spent with him. Prachi feels elated to think about her father.

