Aditya Narayan And Shweta Aggarwal To Tie The Knot On December 1

TV host and singer Aditya Narayan have revealed the dates for his marriage in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. Aditya had earlier informed that he would be planning for a late November or December wedding with his long time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. See more details about the actor duo.

Aditya Narayan's wedding dates

In an interview with SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan mentioned that the duo is planning a simple temple wedding. He also stated that during the COVID times, Maharashtra allows only 50 people to attend to the wedding ceremony, so he would be having the ceremony in the presence of his friends and family on December 1st. He also stated that they were not able to invite more people as they had restrictions due to the COVID conditions in the country. He also stated that he would have a small reception after the wedding, and he has invited some of his friends from film, television and music industry.

A few days earlier, Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. He further wrote that he is taking a break from social media to prepare for the wedding. He captioned his post as "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Aditya Narayan's girlfriend Shweta Agarwal and he met on the set of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal were seen in the lead roles and the film had released in the year 2010. The film also starred Rahul Deb, Shubh Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in prominent roles.

Earlier in February, there was a lot of speculation whether the Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan would get married. Both were seen on Indian Idol 11, however, later it was revealed that it was just a publicity gimmick. However, in October this year, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singh, who was one of the contestants on the reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

