When Priyanka Chopra's Loss Eventually Turned Out To Be Her Gain

Actors have often found themselves in a situation where they turn down movies that end up performing well at the box office. Be it Twinkle Khanna turning down the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Winona Ryder declining a role in The Godfather Part III — there are chock full of instances where industry veterans turned down roles that went on to become box office hits. However, at times turning down a movie have turned out to be a boon, especially if the movie tanks financially

Let's have a look at the movie Priyanka turned down and how it turned out for her.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra To Sara Ali Khan: Here Are The Best-dressed Celebs Of The Week

When PC rejected 'Umrao Jaan' for 'BluffMaster'

In an old interview with a reputed daily, Priyanka Chopra had mentioned how she had to cancel her movie with J.P. Dutta's Umrao Jaan. She mentioned that the director needed 90 days at a stretch for shooting that year, but she couldn't commit to those many dfays. Reportedly, she turned the part down to work in Bluffmaster. She also revealed her desire to work with J.P. Dutta in the future. Did the decision prove costly for her?

A look at the box office comparisons of these two movies reveals how the loss of Umrao Jaan turned out to be a boon for Priyanka Chopra as her movie Bluffmaster came out to be a box office hit.

BluffMaster

Bluffmaster starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The movie released in 2005 and was based on the storyline of films like Nine Queens, Matchstick Men, and The Game. BluffMaster became an unexpected hit at the box office and Abhishek Bachchan's performance was widely praised. The movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 10 crores and collected Rs 26 crores (approx) at domestic markets.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

Umrao Jaan

The budget of this film was declared to be Rs. 23 crores. The movie collected Rs 7.5 crores in the domestic markets and was declared as a disaster by Boxoffice India. The movie was based on the Urdu novel, which narrates the story of a famous courtesan. The ensemble cast consisted of Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Sunil Shetty, Divya Dutta, Himani Shivpuri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Takes 'Dolly Parton Challenge' But With A 'Bumble' Twist

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Walks Past Manish Malhotra At Umang 2020, Tabu Gives An Awkward Reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.