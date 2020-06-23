Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Young Raj Babbar & Mithun Chakroborty Twinned In Kurta-pajamas

The veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar turned 68 today, i.e. on June 23, 2020. Babbar is known for his remarkable performance in several Bollywood and Punjabi films like Chann Pardesi, Aap Toh Aise Na The, Angaaray, and Mazdoor to name a few. Not so long ago, Raj Babbar took to social media to share a throwback picture with legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty to wish his beloved friend on his 68th birthday.

Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty's Quiz: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Test How Well Do You Know Him

When Raj Babbar & Mithun Chakraborty twinned in white

The veteran actor Mithun Chakroborty turned 68 a week back on June 16, 2020. On the occasion of his birthday, his friend and co-actor Raj Babbar, who starred in multiple films with him took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his co-star. In the candid throwback picture shared by him from back in the days, a young Mithun Chakroborty and Raj Babbar were all-smiles, having the time of their life as they twinned in white kurta-pajamas. Sharing the old photograph on Instagram, Babbar captioned the post,

"Birthday wishes to superstar & my favourite #MithunChakraborty Ji | He came & he conquered the scene ! Dancing sensation that he is, he added knew dimension to our movies. His sensitive portrayals beginning with #Mrigya reflect his depth. May he continue to inspire generations. (sic)"

Also Read | As Mithun Chakraborty Turns 68, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

Check out the post below:

Also Read | 'Mahabharat': Raj Babbar Posts Clip To Reminisce Role; Shares How Country Was Named Bharat

Both the veteran Bollywood actors have shared screen space in several films which are mentioned below:

Hum Panch

Hum Paanch is an action-drama which released in 1980 and is a Hindi remake of 1978's Kannada film titled Paduvaaralli Pandavaru. Helmed by Bapu and produced by Boney Kapoor, Hum Paanch starred a huge all-star cast including Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty, Nasiruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor also had a cameo in this Bapu directorial.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

The Imran Khalid directorial Khatron Ke Khiladi is an action film which released in 2001. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty and Raj Babbar in the lead roles. Alongside them, actors like Pooja Gandhi, Sudesh Berry, Puru Raaj Kumar and Ronit Roy played supporting roles in the film.

Dushmani

2002's revenge drama Dushmani starred Mithun Chakraborty as the lead actor. Alongside him, the film also starred an ensemble cast comprising Raj Babbar. Faisal Khan, Pooja Gandhi, Armaan Kohli and Puru Raaj Kumar in the pivotal roles. The revenge drama was also helmed by Imran Khalid and was produced by N Kumar.

Khiladi 786

Khiladi 786 is an action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Asin in the lead roles. The Ashish R Mohan directorial which released in 2012 also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar and Himesh Reshammiya in key roles. The film marked the return of Akshay to his Khiladi film series almost after 12 years.

Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty's Birthday: Son Wishes His 'hero', Daughter Calls Him 'greatest Cook'

(Image credit: Raj Babbar and Mithun Chakraborty FC Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.