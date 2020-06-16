Mithun Chakraborty's Birthday: Son Wishes His 'hero', Daughter Calls Him 'greatest Cook'

Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty turned a year older on June 16 and received special birthday wishes from his son Namashi and daughter Dishani Chakraborty on social media. Namashi who is all set to make his debut as a leading man with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming rom-com Bad Boy shared a throwback picture with his father. He called the legendary actor his “hero” while pouring his love.

Birthday wishes pour in for Mithun Chakraborty

Namashi expressed his best wishes for his father on his Instagram where he shared a throwback picture from the sets of a film. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen indulging in a conversation. Along with the beautiful photo, Namashi wrote a simple but caption with a deeper meaning which read, “Happy Birthday Dad. You are my hero. #happybirthday.”

Apart from Namashi, Mithun’s daughter also penned her beautiful wishes along with a rare childhood picture with her father, Mithun Chakraborty on his special day. In the picture, little Dishani can be seen posing with her father. Along with the picture, Dishani also wrote a beautiful message thanking him for his constant support. She gave a shout out to all the qualities of the actor, starting from being the greatest father, actor, cook, inspiration, and many more.



Apart from the family members, the Mard actor also received best wishes from Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan. Varun shared a picture on his Instagram story from Mithun’s early career days while wishing the great icon.

Earlier, Mithun Chakraborty who turned 68 years old on June 16, revealed to an entertainment portal that he is going to skip his birthday celebrations this year. Mithun Chakraborty decided to cancel his birthday plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Mithun's son Namashi recently came forward and said in an interview with an outlet that his dad and he will be having no celebration. He also notified that this was in response to the coronavirus pandemic and also due to Sushant's demise. Namashi urged people to keep safe and healthy amidst everything that has happened.

