Kendall Jenner Was Seen Making An Appearance In These Music Videos

Kendall Jenner is one of the most popular personalities across the globe today. Any trend that is sparked by the stylish diva goes viral around the world in no time. The supermodel is famous for her incredible ramp walks for high-end fashion designers. She is known for her walks during events like New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner is currently busy working on her highly anticipated project titled NEW.

Apart from modeling, the actor is famous for making cameos and appearances in different music videos too. Her looks and screen presence add more charm to the music video. Here is a list of music videos in which Kendall Jenner was seen making an appearance.

Where Is the Love?

This song is by American hip hop group Black Eyed Peas. The song talks about various problems that the world is struggling with. The song also received various nominations and went on to win many awards across the globe. Kendall Jenner was seen making a cameo in the music video with many other renowned celebrities,

Freaky Friday

The song is recorded by American rapper Lil Dicky. It also features Chris Brown in the music video among others. The song consists of uncredited vocals from Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, and Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner is seen in the ending of the music video.

Fergie - Enchanté (Carine) ft. Axl Jack

The song is by Fergie that was released in 2017. Kendall Jenner looked amazing in this video as she is a famous social media star and the song talks about the joy of social media. In the song, she is accompanied by different versions of herself in different outfits.

Recognise

The song is by a Canadian artist PartyNextDoor and Drake. It was released in 2014 and features Kendall Jenner in the video. The song also has Drake and the Jenner sisters in the video.

