When Sara Ali Khan Slayed THIS Simplest Outfit In Her Wardrobe With A Glam Twist

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular newcomers in Bollywood. She made her debut in the film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She was later seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. After the success of Simmba, she was constantly in the headlines because of her acting skills, fashion sense, and Instagram posts.

In addition to her acting skills, it seems her fashion taste has also evolved in the last two years. Sara never fails to stun in jaw-dropping outfits, be it casual wear, classy cocktail dress or anything for that matter. She also knows how to style a casual outfit smarty, making a simple outfit look one of a kind. For example, recently she took to Instagram where she shared a photo of herself in a black knot shirt.

Sara Ali Khan's styling game

In the below picture, you will see her wearing a black casual plain shirt, to which she gave a Knot on her waist to make it look more stylish. She wore a blue jean under the knotted shirt. She paired her outfit with white shoes and a black and white stripe bag. She captioned the picture as "Some people are black and white.. Then there’s Zoe."

She was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie was a remake of the 2009 film with that same title Love Aaj Kal, featuring Deepika Padukone and Sara's father Saif Ali Khan.

Update on her upcoming projects:

Sara will be next seen in Coolie No, 1 opposite Varun Dhawan soon. The movie, which is a remake of the 1995 movie with the same name is directed by David Dhawan. The movie also features Paresh Rawal as the supporting role.

