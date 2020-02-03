Gulshan Devaiah To Portray A Cop In Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' Starring Sonakshi Sinha

Gulshan Devaiah is one of the popular Indian actors who is recognised mostly for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, and Hunterrr. After starting the year with the four-story horror anthology Ghost Stories, Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Reema Kagtis’ Fallen.

Gulshan Devaiah opens up on his character in Fallen

Discussing the project and his character in the web series, Gulshan revealed that it is a crime thriller which revolves around a bunch of cops from the interior parts of Rajasthan. He also exclaimed that he finally gets to fulfil his childhood fantasy of portraying a cop onscreen. Gulshan also added that they have been preparing for the filming process for nearly two months, which involved several table readings, rehearsals, workshops, discussions, makeup tests, etc. He further expressed his excitement to start filming for the series with his fabulous new colleagues Vijay, Soham, and Sonakshi.

Speaking of the cast, Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma will also be part of Fallen, along with Talvar and Simran actor Sohum Shah. Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha will also be making her debut on the digital platform with the Amazon series. Meanwhile, she will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming biographical war-action film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War and also features Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash along with Sonakshi Sinha. She was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Gulshan Devaiah, on the other hand, was last seen in Commando 3 and has not made any announcements on his upcoming Bollywood projects.

Image credits: Instagram | Gulshan Devaiah

