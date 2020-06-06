When Sunil Dutt's B&W Film 'Yaadien' Made It To The Guinness Book Of World Records

June 6, 2020, marks the 91st birth anniversary of the former actor, director, politician and Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt. Shot to fame after starring in the cult film Mother India, Sunil Dutt has undeniably had a multi-dimensional career as an actor. From essaying the role of a naive chap in 1968's comedy film Padosan to playing an antagonist in 1957's Indian epic drama, Mother India, Dutt's contribution to the Hindi film industry is remarkable.

Therefore, on the 91st birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actor, here's taking a look back at Sunil Dutt's experimental directorial debut film which made it to the Guinness Book of World Records but is still unknown by a lot of people.

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt Remembers Sunil Dutt; Shares Rare Throwback Picture With Sanjay, Kumar Gaurav

Also Read | When Sanjay Dutt Shared An Emotional Speech About His Late Father Sunil Dutt

When Sunil Dutt's 'Yaadein' made it to the Guinness Book of World Records

1964's black and white narrative film Yaadein was the first Indian film in the history of Indian cinema to feature only one actor, i.e. Sunil Dutt. The film was both directed and produced by Dutt himself and featured only one actor apart from him, which was his wife Nargis Dutt, that too in a silhouette in the film's final scene. Being the first Indian film starring one actor only, Yaadein found an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Fewest actors in a narrative film.

Sunil Dutt conceptualized this black and white film as an art experiment with phenomenal imaginary skills. Yaadein was a unique attempt made by the filmmaker and was undoubtedly ahead of its time since it was a soliloquy act (monologue) played by Dutt. He played the role of a worried loving husband, who gets surprised when he finds out that his wife and children are not at home as he returns from the work one day.

On the occasion of his father's 91st birth anniversary, his beloved son and superstar Sanjay Dutt remembered him and paid his tribute to the late actor-politician by digging up his photo album and sharing an old photograph wherein both baby Sanjay Dutt and father Sunil Dutt are are-smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with sharing the photograph, Sanjay captioned the post, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday, Dad!"

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Misses Dad Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary, Thanks Him For Having His Back

Check out the post below:

Also Read | 39 Years Of 'Rocky': When Sanjay Dutt & Sunil Dutt Saved A Seat For Nargis At The Premiere

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.