Sunny Leone Takes A Dig At Home-workouts; Says 'my Excitement Level Is So High'

Sunny Leone has expressed her disappointment regarding the closure of gyms due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic on social media. The Ek Paheli Leela actor gave everyone an insight into her 'boring' home cardio session and said it's 'better than getting COVID-19'. Leone is currently living in Los Angeles with her family after she flew to the Southern California city from Mumbai, a couple of months ago.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Wiggles Up As It Is 'almost Time To Dance'; Fans Call It 'mesmerising'

Sunny Leone takes a sarcastic dig at home-workouts

On July 22, 2020, Sunny took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek into her home gym, wherein she's seen pedaling on a stationary bicycle at her Los Angeles house. In the video shared by her on Instagram, Leone sported an all-gym look comprising sweatpants, a sweatshirt and trainers.

Very unlike Leone, having no expressions on her face whatsoever, the 39-year-old sarcastically expressed her disappointment regarding not being able to hit the gym amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Sharing a monochromatic video, the actor captioned the post writing,

All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID

Also Read | Sunny Leone Speaks About Resuming Her Work, Says 'I Have A Few Projects Lined Up In US'

Check out the video below:

A couple of days ago, Sunny shared a streak of candid pictures and videos with her family on social media, to celebrate daughter Nisha's 'Gotcha Day'. The Jackpot actor also threw a house party to celebrate the occasion with her beloved ones. For the unversed, Sunny and husband Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha from the city of Latur, Maharashtra. She also penned an emotional note for her daughter on Instagram, which read:

3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy every day!!



Also Read | Sunny Leone Celebrates Three Years Of Motherhood, Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Nisha

Have a look:

Also Read | Sunny Leone's Pictures From Her Vacation In California Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.