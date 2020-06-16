Sushant Singh Rajput's Take On ‘happiness’ In A 2016 Video Will Make You Teary-eyed: Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, has left the entire country in a state of shock and despair. The actor's death has left a huge void in the industry. The entire film fraternity along with his die-hard fans have been pouring in condolences for him and his family.

A throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral on social media wherein he can be seen as the Chief Guest at Avenues 2016, SJMSOM IIT Mumbai. The actor who was himself a rank holder in the Mechanical Engineering course at DTU had recalled his transition from being a master student to an actor. The Kai Po Che actor had also made a heartfelt confession that money and fame do not always result in happiness.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Rhea And Other Stars Pay Last Respects

Sushant Singh Rajput told about the one 'lie' which he had learned before entering showbiz

Sushant Singh Rajput revealed at the event that when he went on to chase his dreams in Bollywood after quitting his degree, he was told several 'lies'. The Kedarnath actor revealed one of the lies to be that money and fame are bound to give you happiness which he found to be untrue. He added that his family was devoid of both money and fame from the very beginning so this was a huge deal for him. The actor went on to say how his family always wanted him to become an engineer and how he had conditioned himself to achieve that dream.

Also Read: RIP Sushant: 'Why..Why..Why' Mourns Amitabh Bachchan In Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput confessed he found acting to be his real calling

Sushant Singh Rajput went on to say that even though he managed to achieve remarkable grades at DTU, he always felt something was amiss and he was not truly happy. The actor added how he started doing theatre and learned dancing along with it to curb his introverted nature. The MS Dhoni actor makes a heartfelt confession of how he soon found his interest in Performing Arts and saw that acting was his real calling which led him to drop out of his college.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shirish Kunder Writes A Thought Provoking Message

The Drive actor narrated his struggle about how he started pursuing theatre after coming to Mumbai and started living with six people in a single bedroom apartment but was anyways 'prepared' for it. The actor further goes on to say how he worked hard towards achieving his dreams as his self-respect was at stake because many people thought that he made a 'disastrous' decision by quitting his Mechanical Engineering degree. The actor's honest confession about his dreams and aspirations will make anyone teary-eyed in the wake of his unfortunate demise. Take a look at the video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.