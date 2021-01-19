Dwyane Wade's Kids Hilariously Horrified Seeing Father Pose Nude On His Birthday; Read On

The NBA star Dwyane Wade who recently turned 39 this weekend on January 17 shared a racy pic with wife on social media. His pic appears to have shocked his fans as well as his children, while many of his friends shared some funny comments on his pics too. Dwyane Wade's 'nude photo' was one of the talked about posts on social media amongst the NBA fans this weekend. Read on.

Dwyane Wade posts a nude pic with wife on his birthday

In the image, Wade can be seen standing behind wife Gabrielle Union, however he posed completely nude in the pic while wearing some pearl necklaces. His wife Gabriella was seen smiling for the camera looking at her reflection in the mirror while wearing a white bathrobe. The basketball player captioned his birthday pic as "Birthday behaviorâ€¼ï¸39 is already looking up," Wade captioned the racy photo.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's kid's response on Wade's pics

Dwyane Wade's children, however, had horrified responses seeing their father on social media like this publicly. Dwyane's 18-year-old son Zaire commented saying "This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to." While his 13-year-old daughter Zaya wrote "Ayooooo chill, I just got on." Even Dwyane Wade's friends posted many comments on the same post. Check them out.

The couple is currently in Jamaica for a mini vacation. Wade's recent post showcased pics and videos from the couple's night on the beach. Wade wrote "It’s Retirement for me.... Keep the party going!!! @kingbeenieman #Imjustliving Jamaica ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² feels like home," Wade could be seen dancing near a bonfire with wife Gabrielle Union in the video.

Dwyane Wade met wife Gabrielle Union for the first time in 2007 at an NFL Super Bowl Party while the former was still married to Siohvaughn Funches. They did not start dating until 2009 after Dwyane Wade divorced Funches. The duo has been inseparable ever since. While there have been multiple instances of troubles in their relationship, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the most iconic couples in the NBA at present. The duo spent a year apart in 2013 (during which Dwyane Wade had a child with Basketball Wives star, Aja Metoyerin) but got reconciled soon. Dwyane Wade popped the question soon after and the duo got hitched in early 2014 after which they went on an epic honeymoon. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parents to 18-year-old Zaire, 12-year-old Zaya and 6-year-old Xavier. Dwyane Wade also takes care of his 18-year-old nephew Dahveon. Just two years ago, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaavia James.

